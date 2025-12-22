Left Menu

Equinor's Offshore Wind Projects Stalled by U.S. Security Concerns

The Norwegian energy group Equinor is assessing the effects of a U.S. government stop work order on its offshore wind projects. The U.S. Department of Interior suspended leases for five major projects due to national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:43 IST
Equinor's Offshore Wind Projects Stalled by U.S. Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The American government's recent decision to halt operations has left Norwegian energy titan Equinor evaluating its offshore wind projects. This development could have significant financial and operational implications for the company.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Interior suspended leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects, grounding them over national security concerns. Equinor's projects are among those affected by this sweeping directive.

This pause in operations could disrupt timelines and budgets, pushing the energy group to review its projects and strategize accordingly in response to the unexpected regulatory challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025