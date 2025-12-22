Flavio Bolsonaro: A New Moderate Vision for Brazil?
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro aims for the Brazilian presidency with plans to moderate his family's legacy. Proposing smaller government, tax cuts, privatization, and distancing from culture wars, he eyes a bold economic agenda. Despite challenges, he seeks to unite the right and reform Brazil's economy.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, plans to launch a presidential campaign to moderate family legacies by advocating smaller government, tax cuts, and privatizations.
In his first international media interview about his presidential aspirations, the senator discussed his upcoming travel plans to the U.S., Argentina, Chile, Israel, Europe, and the Middle East. Elected to Brazil's Senate in 2018 amid the conservative surge that propelled his father to power, Flavio aims to uphold market-friendly reforms, distancing from right-wing cultural conflicts.
Emphasizing his moderate stance, Flavio, 44, aims to unite the right with a pro-market agenda prioritizing fiscal balance, reduced public spending, state modernization, and lower taxes. Facing political skepticism, he nonetheless leads a crowded field of right-wing hopefuls, though trailing President Lula in potential run-offs.
