Left Menu

Larry Ellison's Bold Move: A New Twist in the Paramount vs. Netflix Battle

Larry Ellison guarantees $40.4 billion for Paramount Skydance's bid against Netflix's offer for Warner Bros Discovery. Analysts are divided on the bid's impact, with some seeing it as compelling, while WBD executives favor Netflix. Regulatory scrutiny from involving sovereign wealth funds poses additional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:33 IST
Larry Ellison's Bold Move: A New Twist in the Paramount vs. Netflix Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events in the entertainment industry, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has made a personal guarantee of $40.4 billion in support of Paramount Skydance's attempts to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. This bold move aims to sway the board away from Netflix's competing offer, despite existing reservations about Paramount's financing strategy.

Experts offer varied insights into the unfolding scenario. S&P Global's Seth Shafer suggests that the revised bid may not significantly alter the current dynamics, as shareholder votes are still months away. Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter argues that the irrevocable nature of this bid addresses major concerns, giving Paramount a near 100% chance.

However, complications arise with the involvement of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, as highlighted by DealReporter's Reuben Miller. This brings an additional layer of scrutiny concerning foreign influence in U.S. media. The battle between Paramount and Netflix promises further twists, leaving the industry on edge.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025