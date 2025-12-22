Left Menu

Swift Emergency Response Prevents Major Mishap at Mumbai Hospital Blaze

A fire erupted in Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital on Monday, leading to the temporary evacuation of around 250 people. The blaze, confined to the CT-MRI unit's electrical installations, was quickly controlled by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries were reported, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:23 IST
A sudden fire broke out at Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital early Monday afternoon, prompting the swift evacuation of approximately 250 individuals, including patients, doctors, and staff. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to a civic official who noted the cause remains under investigation.

The fire, originating from the CT-MRI scan unit around 1:35 p.m., was primarily concentrated around electrical wiring and installations within the unit. Firefighters acted quickly to contain the situation, deploying at least eight fire engines to tackle the blaze.

Thanks to the vigilant efforts of the hospital administration and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was extinguished by 3 p.m., ensuring the safety of patients, including vulnerable newborns in the NICU located above the affected unit. The MFB utilized forced ventilation and staged shifting to protect the infants from smoke exposure, stabilizing the situation within minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

