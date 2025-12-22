Left Menu

India's Infrastructure Sectors Show Tepid Growth Amid Slowdown

India's infrastructure sectors grew by 1.8% in November, a slowdown from last year. While there was a month-on-month improvement, overall production dropped for crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. Cement production rose sharply. Experts predict moderate industrial production growth for November 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:05 IST
India's key infrastructure sectors experienced sluggish growth in November, with only a 1.8% increase compared to a more robust 5.8% last year, according to government data released on Monday.

The slowdown was due to a production dip in crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. However, there was a month-on-month improvement, with notable growth in cement production, which surged by 14.5%.

Economists predict that the index of industrial production will rise moderately between 3.5% and 4.5% for November 2025, driven by the sequential sector recovery after the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

