India's Infrastructure Sectors Show Tepid Growth Amid Slowdown
India's infrastructure sectors grew by 1.8% in November, a slowdown from last year. While there was a month-on-month improvement, overall production dropped for crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. Cement production rose sharply. Experts predict moderate industrial production growth for November 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
India's key infrastructure sectors experienced sluggish growth in November, with only a 1.8% increase compared to a more robust 5.8% last year, according to government data released on Monday.
The slowdown was due to a production dip in crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. However, there was a month-on-month improvement, with notable growth in cement production, which surged by 14.5%.
Economists predict that the index of industrial production will rise moderately between 3.5% and 4.5% for November 2025, driven by the sequential sector recovery after the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)