India's Infrastructure Sectors Show Tepid Growth Amid Slowdown

India's key infrastructure sectors experienced sluggish growth in November, with only a 1.8% increase compared to a more robust 5.8% last year, according to government data released on Monday.

The slowdown was due to a production dip in crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. However, there was a month-on-month improvement, with notable growth in cement production, which surged by 14.5%.

Economists predict that the index of industrial production will rise moderately between 3.5% and 4.5% for November 2025, driven by the sequential sector recovery after the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)