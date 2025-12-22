Ambuja's Cement Merger: A Step Towards Market Dominance

Ambuja Cements Ltd, a key player under the Adani Group, is set to merge its subsidiaries ACC Ltd and Orient Cement, fortifying a cohesive cement powerhouse across India.

This strategic consolidation looks to unlock operational efficiencies, optimize manufacturing, and potentially enhance shareholder returns as part of its robust growth blueprint.

In pursuit of these objectives, Ambuja is issuing new equity shares post-merger while aiming for capacity expansion and enhanced market adaptability, positioning itself as a formidable force in the global cement sector.