Argentina's Economy Shows Resilience in October

Argentina's economic activity rose by 3.2% in October compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the country's national statistics agency on Monday.

This figure is slightly below the 3.6% growth projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters, suggesting the economy is expanding at a slower pace than anticipated.

The latest statistics also mark a decrease from September's growth rate of 5%, highlighting a potential slowdown in the momentum of Latin America's third-largest economy.