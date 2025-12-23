Argentina's Economy Shows Resilience in October
Argentina's economic activity increased by 3.2% in October compared to the previous year, according to the national statistics agency. Although this growth fell short of analysts' expectations of 3.6%, it reflects a decrease from September’s 5% growth rate, indicating a slowdown in economic momentum.
This figure is slightly below the 3.6% growth projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters, suggesting the economy is expanding at a slower pace than anticipated.
This figure is slightly below the 3.6% growth projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters, suggesting the economy is expanding at a slower pace than anticipated.
The latest statistics also mark a decrease from September's growth rate of 5%, highlighting a potential slowdown in the momentum of Latin America's third-largest economy.
