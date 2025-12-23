Left Menu

Argentina's Economy Shows Resilience in October

Argentina's economic activity increased by 3.2% in October compared to the previous year, according to the national statistics agency. Although this growth fell short of analysts' expectations of 3.6%, it reflects a decrease from September’s 5% growth rate, indicating a slowdown in economic momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:33 IST
Argentina's Economy Shows Resilience in October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's economic activity rose by 3.2% in October compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the country's national statistics agency on Monday.

This figure is slightly below the 3.6% growth projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters, suggesting the economy is expanding at a slower pace than anticipated.

The latest statistics also mark a decrease from September's growth rate of 5%, highlighting a potential slowdown in the momentum of Latin America's third-largest economy.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025