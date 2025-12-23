Nigeria's Super Eagles Determined to Triumph in AFCON

Nigeria's Super Eagles are gearing up for their Africa Cup of Nations campaign, with a focus on ignoring external distractions, as coach Eric Chelle emphasized on Monday. Following a missed opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, the team aims to concentrate fully on their continental ambitions.

Coach Chelle stressed the importance of adhering to the team's development plan and focusing inward. Despite the painful setback of not reaching the World Cup playoffs after their loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Nigerian team is poised for their opening match against Tanzania in Group C.

However, Nigeria faces challenges with its defense, following injuries and the retirement of veteran William Troost-Ekong. Chelle remains confident in his squad's abilities as they prepare for further group-stage matches against Tunisia on December 27 and Uganda three days later.