Left Menu

U.S.-China AI Chip Sales: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Commerce Department

Two senior Democratic lawmakers are urging the U.S. Commerce Department to reveal details of license approvals for Nvidia's AI chips sales to China. They express concern over Trump's decision to permit these sales, citing national security risks and potential Chinese technological and military advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:29 IST
U.S.-China AI Chip Sales: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Commerce Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two senior Democratic lawmakers have pressed the U.S. Commerce Department to reveal details surrounding ongoing license reviews on potential Nvidia AI chip sales to Chinese companies. This comes after President Trump's controversial decision to allow these sales in exchange for a 25% government fee.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Gregory Meeks have formally requested the Commerce Department to disclose all licensing applications for Nvidia's H200 chips destined for Chinese firms, along with any approvals within 48 hours. They also stressed the need for a detailed assessment of the chips' military applications and international reactions.

This decision marks a significant departure from the Biden administration's stance, which had previously banned advanced AI chip exports to China. Warren believes that allowing these sales could dangerously expedite China's technological and military capabilities while undermining U.S. security interests.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025