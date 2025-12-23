U.S.-China AI Chip Sales: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Commerce Department

Two senior Democratic lawmakers have pressed the U.S. Commerce Department to reveal details surrounding ongoing license reviews on potential Nvidia AI chip sales to Chinese companies. This comes after President Trump's controversial decision to allow these sales in exchange for a 25% government fee.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Gregory Meeks have formally requested the Commerce Department to disclose all licensing applications for Nvidia's H200 chips destined for Chinese firms, along with any approvals within 48 hours. They also stressed the need for a detailed assessment of the chips' military applications and international reactions.

This decision marks a significant departure from the Biden administration's stance, which had previously banned advanced AI chip exports to China. Warren believes that allowing these sales could dangerously expedite China's technological and military capabilities while undermining U.S. security interests.