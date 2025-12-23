U.S. Economy Surges in Q3 Before Cooling Down

The U.S. economy experienced robust growth during the third quarter, attributed primarily to strong consumer spending and substantial business investments. However, this momentum appears to have diminished, overshadowed by rising living costs and the aftereffects of the recent government shutdown.

A significant factor in the third quarter's economic surge was consumer purchasing, stimulated by incentives like tax credits for electric vehicle acquisitions before their September deadline. Despite larger businesses navigating through elevated tariffs and investing effectively, smaller enterprises have not fared as well.

Looking ahead, experts predict a cooling of economic activity, exacerbated by the impact of the government shutdown and lingering trade challenges. The shift also reflects a are concentration of wealth among higher-income households, while middle- and lower-income groups grapple with economic affordability challenges.