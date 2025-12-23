Yen Rises Amidst Dollar Weakness and Potential Japanese Intervention

The Japanese yen advanced against major currencies on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar exhibited broad weakness. This surge follows explicit signals from Japanese authorities about potential intervention to support their currency. Despite recent declines, the yen showed resilience, driven by Tokyo's readiness to act if necessary.

Market analysts discussed the implications of recent moves, noting that while yen bears are cautious, the long-term outlook remains mixed. A slow pace of rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and prospective Fed easings in 2026 suggest potential range trading for the yen. Significant risks stem from external factors like U.S. interest rates and domestic wage negotiations.

Alongside currency movements, Japanese government bonds recorded adjustments following reports of increased debt issuance for fiscal 2026. Meanwhile, a softening dollar continued to impact global exchanges, with investors eyeing U.S. GDP data amid broader economic scenarios marked by a K-shaped recovery.

