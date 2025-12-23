IFC Signs €100m Sustainability-Linked Loan with Beko to Boost Green Growth

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed a €100 million sustainability-linked loan with Beko, a global leader in home appliance manufacturing, marking a major step in advancing sustainable industrial growth in Türkiye. This is Beko’s first-ever sustainability-linked loan and will support the company’s efforts to expand renewable energy use, strengthen earthquake resilience, and accelerate innovation through research and development (R&D).

Driving Renewable Energy and Climate Resilience

The five-year financing will help ensure the continued operation of Beko’s two solar power plants, which supply renewable energy for its manufacturing activities. In addition, the loan will support the strengthening of six production facilities, enhancing their resilience to potential earthquake risks—an important priority given Türkiye’s seismic vulnerability.

By combining climate action with disaster resilience, the investment aims to safeguard production continuity while supporting long-term sustainability in one of the country’s most important manufacturing sectors.

Boosting Innovation and Next-Generation Appliances

A significant portion of the financing will be directed toward research and development, enabling Beko to:

Advance digitalization across its operations

Develop next-generation, eco-efficient home appliances

Improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact

Strengthen talent development and innovation ecosystems

These investments are designed to enhance Beko’s global competitiveness while contributing to the transition toward more sustainable consumption and production patterns in the home appliance industry.

Supporting Jobs, Exports and Sector-Wide Transformation

The sustainability-linked loan is expected to encourage a broader shift toward sustainable manufacturing practices in Türkiye’s home appliance sector. By strengthening Beko’s production capacity and innovation capabilities, the financing is also likely to improve export opportunities and create positive spillover effects for other Turkish manufacturers.

“Our partnership with IFC on this €100 million sustainability-linked loan underscores our shared commitment to sustainable growth and innovation,” said Barış Alparslan, Chief Financial Officer of Beko. “This financing will bolster our production capacity, accelerate energy-efficient product development, and support job creation across Türkiye. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with IFC as we continue delivering best-in-class appliances globally.”

IFC’s Commitment to Türkiye’s Manufacturing Sector

Ashruf Megahed, IFC Regional Industry Head for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia, emphasized the broader significance of the investment: “This investment underscores the importance of building resilient infrastructure and advancing R&D to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of Türkiye's manufacturing sector. By working with leading companies like Beko, we aim to drive economic resilience and create jobs, generating positive effects for the wider economy.”

Türkiye remains one of IFC’s largest country portfolios, with total committed exposure of nearly $6.4 billion as of December 2025. IFC’s investments in the country focus on private sector growth, sustainability and innovation across key sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure and financial services.

The Beko financing reflects IFC’s strategy of partnering with industry leaders to scale climate-smart solutions, strengthen resilience and promote inclusive economic development.