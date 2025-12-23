Tragedy Strikes: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Off Galveston Coast

A tragic accident occurred Monday near Galveston when a Mexican Navy plane carrying eight passengers, including a child, crashed, killing at least five people. Among the victims were four Navy officers and four civilians, as reported by Mexico's Navy. The accident has prompted a search along the Texas coastline.

The plane was on a mission, coordinated with the Michou and Mau Foundation, to transport children with severe burns to Galveston for medical treatment. The foundation and Mexico's Navy have expressed condolences, underscoring their commitment to humane care. Emergency responders, including the US Coast Guard, quickly arrived at the scene.

Local resident Sky Decker, a yacht captain, aided in rescue efforts, finding survivors amidst thick fog and debris. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by authorities, including the FAA and NTSB. Foggy weather is being considered as a potential factor in this tragic accident.