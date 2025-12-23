CBCI Denounces Rising Attacks on Christians: A Call for Action

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) issued a strong condemnation against the recent surge in attacks targeting Christians during the Christmas season across various states. According to a CBCI statement, these incidents represent grave violations of India's constitutional freedoms of religion.

A shocking incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, involved a visually impaired woman facing abuse and harassment, allegedly at the hands of BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava. CBCI has called for Home Minister Amit Shah to enforce legal protections for Christian communities and ensure a peaceful celebration of Christmas.

In addition to physical attacks, CBCI highlighted disturbing trends such as hate-filled digital posters in Chhattisgarh that could incite further violence. The bishops urged both state and Union governments to act decisively against those perpetrating hatred and violence, ensuring security and harmony nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)