Liverpool Striker's Journey: Isak's Injury Setback

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak suffered a broken ankle, sidelining him for two months. His coach, Arne Slot, called the tackle reckless. Despite his challenging start at Liverpool, Isak was starting to show his potential. The injury delays his return to peak performance since his record signing.

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:47 IST
Liverpool Striker's Journey: Isak's Injury Setback
Alexander Isak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's Alexander Isak faces a challenging two months sidelined with a broken ankle, diagnosed after scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 victory against Tottenham. Coach Arne Slot criticized the dangerous tackle by Micky van de Ven as reckless.

Despite the injury, Isak's skill had begun to shine in recent games. Liverpool paid $170 million for this record British signing, and while his start has been beset by delays, his potential was beginning to be realized.

TV analyst Jamie Carragher defended Van de Ven's intent in the tackle, while acknowledging Isak's misfortune in getting injured just as he found his form. Isak's return is anticipated before the season's end, though his sharpness might be affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

