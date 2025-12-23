Calcutta Stock Exchange to Sub-Lease Land for $253 Million to Srijan Infrapromoters
The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) plans to sub-lease three acres of land to Srijan Infrapromoters for Rs 253 crore after approval by SEBI. The EGM for this is set for January 2026. Proceeds will be secured and used for liabilities upon exiting the stock exchange business.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) is on the verge of securing shareholder approval to sub-lease a land stretch on EM Bypass to Srijan Infrapromoters for Rs 253 crore. A digital Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) set for January 16, 2026, will aim to finalize this plan, contingent on SEBI's clearance.
CSE intends to channel these funds into an interest-yielding escrow account, as per SEBI's directive, ensuring the proceeds are untapped without regulatory consent. This initiative aligns with their strategy to manage financial liabilities accompanying their phased exit from the exchange business, as reported by sources to PTI.
As part of the regulator's conditions, CSE will also explore future ventures, such as investment banking and non-banking financial services, alongside boosting its subsidiary's trading capabilities, aligning with SEBI's exit guidelines.
