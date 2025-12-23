Precious Metals Surge Amidst Market Turmoil in 2025

In an extraordinary year marked by instability and rapid technological advancements, precious metals have taken center stage as the standout investment of 2025. Silver and platinum's value more than doubled, while gold surged over 60%, a peak not seen since the 1979 oil crisis.

Despite heightened geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, traditional safe haven investments including government bonds and crypto like bitcoin lagged, with bonds posting minimal gains. The defense sector outshone expectations in both the U.S. and Europe amidst conflicts, notably outpacing traditionally stable sectors.

The fluctuating currency landscape saw the yen and franc exhibit unexpected volatility, with the yen failing to maintain initial gains. Investors turned to precious metals as a stable refuge in a year where conventional safety bets fell short.

