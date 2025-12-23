Left Menu

Precious Metals Surge Amidst Market Turmoil in 2025

In 2025, precious metals like silver, gold, and platinum outperformed traditional 'safe haven' investments, driven by central bank demand and a growing tech sector. Meanwhile, bonds, crypto, and defensive equities underperformed. Geopolitical tensions and shifting economic conditions also influenced currency performances, with the yen and franc showing volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:35 IST
Precious Metals Surge Amidst Market Turmoil in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an extraordinary year marked by instability and rapid technological advancements, precious metals have taken center stage as the standout investment of 2025. Silver and platinum's value more than doubled, while gold surged over 60%, a peak not seen since the 1979 oil crisis.

Despite heightened geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, traditional safe haven investments including government bonds and crypto like bitcoin lagged, with bonds posting minimal gains. The defense sector outshone expectations in both the U.S. and Europe amidst conflicts, notably outpacing traditionally stable sectors.

The fluctuating currency landscape saw the yen and franc exhibit unexpected volatility, with the yen failing to maintain initial gains. Investors turned to precious metals as a stable refuge in a year where conventional safety bets fell short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025