Operation Safe Haven: Tigress Relocated in Triumph of Wildlife Management

A tigress that had been evading capture for 24 days in Pench Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was finally captured and airlifted to Rajasthan's Vishdhari Tiger Reserve on Sunday. This significant wildlife conservation effort showcased the technical prowess of Indian authorities.

The relocation was executed using an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter, with wildlife experts and officials ensuring the tigress's safe transport. Approximately 50 modern AI-based camera traps aided in monitoring the tigress's movement throughout the operation.

The successful mission demonstrated effective cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Forest Departments, emphasizing the importance of conserving and managing tiger landscapes through scientific methods and advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)