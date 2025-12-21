Left Menu

Operation Safe Haven: Tigress Relocated in Triumph of Wildlife Management

A tigress from Pench Reserve, evading capture for 24 days, was relocated to Rajasthan's Vishdhari Tiger Reserve with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter. This operation exemplified effective inter-state cooperation, modern technology, and wildlife management efforts, ensuring the tigress's safe transition to a new habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tigress that had been evading capture for 24 days in Pench Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was finally captured and airlifted to Rajasthan's Vishdhari Tiger Reserve on Sunday. This significant wildlife conservation effort showcased the technical prowess of Indian authorities.

The relocation was executed using an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter, with wildlife experts and officials ensuring the tigress's safe transport. Approximately 50 modern AI-based camera traps aided in monitoring the tigress's movement throughout the operation.

The successful mission demonstrated effective cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Forest Departments, emphasizing the importance of conserving and managing tiger landscapes through scientific methods and advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

