China Challenges U.S. to Lead in Nuclear Disarmament

In light of a draft Pentagon report revealing China's potential possession of over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles, China has called upon the United States to honor its nuclear disarmament commitments. The plea comes amidst observations that China shows no interest in engaging in arms control discussions.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, made the statement at a standard press briefing, urging the U.S. to pave the way for other nuclear-armed states to also pursue disarmament.

Lin further emphasized that China does not participate in nuclear arms races with any nation, underscoring the importance of a global commitment to reducing nuclear arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)