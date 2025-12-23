Left Menu

India's Retail Revolution: Leasing Activity Set to Soar by 2025

India's retail real estate market anticipates record leasing activity by 2025, with projections nearing 9 MSF—the highest since the pandemic. This surge is driven by new Grade A retail spaces and a resurgence in mall absorption, as outlined by Cushman & Wakefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST
India's Retail Revolution: Leasing Activity Set to Soar by 2025
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian retail real estate sector is on the brink of a significant upswing, with leasing activities projected to achieve an unprecedented 9 million square feet by 2025, according to Cushman & Wakefield's latest report. This would mark the highest annual absorption rate since the pandemic outbreak.

The report identifies the revival in mall-centric leasing as a pivotal factor propelling this growth. The completion of new Grade A retail assets in key markets, especially in the year's final quarter, has played a substantial role in this resurgence. This development comes amid a consistent demand for high-street locations, where mall space availability is facilitating expansion plans long hindered by previous supply shortages. Key sectors driving this demand include fashion, food and beverage, and entertainment.

The supply landscape has seen considerable enhancement, with expected new mall supply for 2025 calculated at approximately 4.3 million square feet, a stark rise from the subdued 0.9 million square feet in 2024. Though this increase does not completely alleviate the accumulated shortfall, it has significantly eased pressure, enabling higher leasing volumes. Looking forward, Cushman & Wakefield forecasts continued strengthening of retail leasing demand into 2026, projecting a 10-11 million square feet absorption.

Upcoming supplies are pegged at around 5.9 million square feet, predominantly featuring Grade A+ malls in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. This expansion will offer retailers diverse choices and support sustained growth. While market saturation could stabilize mall rentals, premium Grade A+ malls and prime high-street locations are expected to maintain robust rental trends. High demand for top-performing assets could continue to push rental benchmarks higher in the face of ongoing demand-supply disparities.

The report also notes an emerging trend of premiumisation within India's retail environment, underscoring the influence of global brand entries, strategic alliances, and the organized retail sector's measured expansion into select Tier II cities.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025