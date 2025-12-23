Left Menu

Hyundai Drives into Cricket: A Strategic Partnership with ICC

Hyundai Motor Company has announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), securing premier rights for six tournaments from 2026 to 2027. The collaboration enhances Hyundai's brand presence in key markets, especially India, where cricket holds significant cultural relevance.

Updated: 23-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:15 IST
Hyundai Motor Company has teamed up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a landmark global partnership, the company announced on Tuesday. The South Korean automotive giant will serve as a premier partner for six prestigious tournaments set to transpire from 2026 to 2027. This collaboration secures Hyundai exclusive rights, offering them the chance to participate in notable matchday moments like the coin toss, and ensures their visibility through prominent in-stadium branding.

The partnership aligns with Hyundai's strategic focus on key markets such as India, where cricket's popularity is unparalleled. "In India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership strengthens our bond with customers and communities," stated Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO, Jose Munoz. His sentiments were echoed by ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, who welcomed Hyundai, highlighting the exceptional opportunities to engage over two billion fans through innovative digital and in-stadium experiences during these global events.

Hyundai's commitment to supporting sports on a global scale is evident through this collaboration. Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO designate, emphasized the importance of the Indian market in Hyundai's global operations and sees the ICC partnership as a testament to that commitment.

