Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Five Dead in Hotel Room Asphyxiation Incident

Five individuals, including four labourers and a contractor from Uttar Pradesh, tragically died due to suspected asphyxiation from a coal brazier's fumes in a hotel room in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The victims, found in a closed room, were in Kurukshetra for painting work, and police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:17 IST
Tragic Loss: Five Dead in Hotel Room Asphyxiation Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five men, including four labourers and a contractor from Uttar Pradesh, met a tragic fate due to suspected asphyxiation from a burning coal brazier's fumes in Kurukshetra, Haryana, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, hailing from Saharanpur, were reportedly in town for painting work at a hotel. When staff could not access their room until late Tuesday morning, they reported the situation, leading to the grim discovery.

Preliminary assessments link their deaths to toxic fume inhalation, and the police have initiated legal proceedings. Further investigations will continue once autopsy results are available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025