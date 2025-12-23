Tragic Loss: Five Dead in Hotel Room Asphyxiation Incident

Five men, including four labourers and a contractor from Uttar Pradesh, met a tragic fate due to suspected asphyxiation from a burning coal brazier's fumes in Kurukshetra, Haryana, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, hailing from Saharanpur, were reportedly in town for painting work at a hotel. When staff could not access their room until late Tuesday morning, they reported the situation, leading to the grim discovery.

Preliminary assessments link their deaths to toxic fume inhalation, and the police have initiated legal proceedings. Further investigations will continue once autopsy results are available.

