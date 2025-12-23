Left Menu

Australia Tightens Gun Laws Following Bondi Hanukkah Tragedy

In response to a mass shooting at a Bondi Hanukkah celebration, Australia's New South Wales government is introducing stricter gun laws and measures to combat antisemitism. The legislation aims to cap gun ownership and has sparked debates over farmer exemptions and broader community safety concerns.

In the wake of the devastating Bondi Hanukkah shooting, New South Wales is poised to enact stricter gun laws and combat antisemitism during an urgent parliamentary session. Fifteen lives were claimed in the mass shooting, sparking urgent demands for reform.

The state's government has proposed a cap of four firearms per individual, with farmers allowed up to ten. Sajid Akram, one alleged shooter, possessed six firearms and was killed by police. His son, Naveed, now faces numerous charges, including murder and terrorism-related offenses.

Local authorities shut down a Muslim prayer hall linked to inflammatory rhetoric against Jewish Australians. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reached out to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with both agreeing on the need for firm legal action against rising antisemitism.

