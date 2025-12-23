Australia Tightens Gun Laws Following Bondi Hanukkah Tragedy

In the wake of the devastating Bondi Hanukkah shooting, New South Wales is poised to enact stricter gun laws and combat antisemitism during an urgent parliamentary session. Fifteen lives were claimed in the mass shooting, sparking urgent demands for reform.

The state's government has proposed a cap of four firearms per individual, with farmers allowed up to ten. Sajid Akram, one alleged shooter, possessed six firearms and was killed by police. His son, Naveed, now faces numerous charges, including murder and terrorism-related offenses.

Local authorities shut down a Muslim prayer hall linked to inflammatory rhetoric against Jewish Australians. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reached out to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with both agreeing on the need for firm legal action against rising antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)