Calcutta High Court Orders Completion of Kolkata Metro Project

The infrastructure impasse affecting Kolkata's metro railway expansion is nearing resolution following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. The court expressed concern over the prolonged delay in completing the project connecting Salt Lake Sector V and areas in south Kolkata, ordering the completion by February 15.

The directive requires the state authorities to inform Metro Railway by January 6 of three specific days needed for the necessary traffic blocks at the Chingrighata crossing. This move is crucial to finishing the overhead metro railway tracks, significantly impacting the city's transportation infrastructure.

Petitioners in the public interest litigation argued that although most of the development connecting Kavi Subhash with Salt Lake's IT hub is complete, the standstill at the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass has been a longstanding issue that finally sees a deadline.