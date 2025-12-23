Left Menu

Sunnyhairport Expands to Mumbai: A New Dawn in Hair Artistry

Sunny Verma, founder of Sunnyhairport, has expanded his salon's operations to Bandra, Mumbai, enhancing the brand’s pan-India presence. Known for innovative hair techniques tailored for Indian hair, Verma's brand emphasizes personalized services. Sunnyhairport has gained major traction through social media collaborations with notable entertainment figures.

Sunny Verma, the visionary founder behind Sunnyhairport, has taken his acclaimed salon brand from the bustling streets of Delhi to the vibrant locale of Bandra in Mumbai. A native of Himachal Pradesh, Verma has built a reputation in the hair and beauty industry for his innovative hair color techniques and customized styling methods tailored for Indian hair.

Sunnyhairport operates as a premier salon brand, delivering meticulous, consultation-led hair transformations and personalized after-care. The brand has experienced significant digital growth, enhanced by engaging short-form videos featuring notable figures from entertainment and sports, including personalities like Suryakumar Yadav and Kajal Aggarwal.

Sunny Verma's journey began in 2006 amidst limited advanced hair education in India. After gaining global exposure, he returned to establish Sunnyhairport in 2020. Adding to his salon's success, Verma leads the Sunnyhairport School, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap for aspiring hairstylists by providing professional training and exposure to international trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

