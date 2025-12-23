Left Menu

Milano Cortina Olympics Face Funding and Climate Challenges Amid Calls for Permanent Hosting Model

The preparation for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics faces hurdles due to funding issues and climate concerns. FIS President Johan Eliasch advocates for a permanent host rotation model to tackle rising costs and infrastructure waste. The ongoing debate emphasizes the need for sustainable planning in winter sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:37 IST
Milano Cortina Olympics Face Funding and Climate Challenges Amid Calls for Permanent Hosting Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian authorities are under pressure to expedite preparations for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, grappling with significant funding gaps and unseasonably warm temperatures. Amidst these challenges, the president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), Johan Eliasch, is urging a transformative overhaul in the organization of future Winter Games.

With the Olympics slated to commence in February, Eliasch highlighted Italy's predicament as indicative of broader structural issues plaguing winter sports, such as escalating costs, climate impacts, and under-utilized facilities. The mounting concerns have bolstered support for a rotational hosting model featuring a select number of established venues to hold the Games repeatedly.

This proposed model promises to enable long-term planning, curtail excessive spending, and guarantee optimal conditions for participants and audiences. According to Eliasch, several Olympic sites are experiencing technical issues, attributed not to local organizational inefficiencies but to national-level financing problems.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025