Transforming Rural India: Viksit Bharat-G Ram G Act Unveiled

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the Viksit Bharat-G Ram G Act on Tuesday, aiming to transform rural India. Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Nagaur's Merta city, he emphasized the scheme's focus on rural development and expanded employment opportunities, contrasting it with the Congress-led UPA era.

Chouhan announced an increase in employment days for labourers from 100 to 125 under the act, which also aims to directly fund village projects. He stated that funds will be allocated transparently, minimizing corruption, and administrative expenses have been raised to ensure timely wage payments.

He dismissed Congress's opposition, asserting that the act's comprehensive plan includes new laws on seeds and pesticides to protect farmers from fraudulent practices. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also supported the initiative at the meeting.