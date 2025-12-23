Amicable Resolution Reopens Shree Cement's Raipur Plant

Shree Cement has announced the reopening of its Baloda Bazar cement plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, following a successful settlement with its workforce. The company, ranking as India's third-largest cement producer, disclosed the breakthrough in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Previously, the plant had been put under a lockout from December 18 due to reported non-cooperation from employees, a situation the company described as comparable to a workers' strike. Fortunately, there was no reported damage or loss during this period.

The plant, which can produce 10,000 tonnes of cement daily, boasts a clinker grinding unit with a capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per annum and an installed cement production capacity of 50.4 MTPA. It also has a power generation capacity, leveraging renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)