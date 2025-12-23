Left Menu

Amicable Resolution Reopens Shree Cement's Raipur Plant

Shree Cement has lifted the lockout at its Baloda Bazar plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after arriving at an amicable settlement with workers. The lockout, previously declared due to non-cooperation of workmen, did not cause any damage to company property. The plant boasts significant cement and power production capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:51 IST
Amicable Resolution Reopens Shree Cement's Raipur Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Cement has announced the reopening of its Baloda Bazar cement plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, following a successful settlement with its workforce. The company, ranking as India's third-largest cement producer, disclosed the breakthrough in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Previously, the plant had been put under a lockout from December 18 due to reported non-cooperation from employees, a situation the company described as comparable to a workers' strike. Fortunately, there was no reported damage or loss during this period.

The plant, which can produce 10,000 tonnes of cement daily, boasts a clinker grinding unit with a capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per annum and an installed cement production capacity of 50.4 MTPA. It also has a power generation capacity, leveraging renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025