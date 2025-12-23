Amicable Resolution Reopens Shree Cement's Raipur Plant
Shree Cement has lifted the lockout at its Baloda Bazar plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after arriving at an amicable settlement with workers. The lockout, previously declared due to non-cooperation of workmen, did not cause any damage to company property. The plant boasts significant cement and power production capacities.
Shree Cement has announced the reopening of its Baloda Bazar cement plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, following a successful settlement with its workforce. The company, ranking as India's third-largest cement producer, disclosed the breakthrough in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Previously, the plant had been put under a lockout from December 18 due to reported non-cooperation from employees, a situation the company described as comparable to a workers' strike. Fortunately, there was no reported damage or loss during this period.
The plant, which can produce 10,000 tonnes of cement daily, boasts a clinker grinding unit with a capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per annum and an installed cement production capacity of 50.4 MTPA. It also has a power generation capacity, leveraging renewable energy sources.
