NDA Pledges a Brighter Future in Tamil Nadu Elections

Piyush Goyal, senior BJP leader, criticized the DMK for alleged corruption while highlighting the NDA's commitment to better governance ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections. He met AIADMK chief Palaniswami to strategize for the upcoming polls, emphasizing unity and development under the NDA and PM Modi’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:30 IST
Piyush Goyal, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of fostering a corrupt government.

Following talks with AIADMK head Edappadi K Palaniswami, Goyal detailed their shared plans geared towards the Assembly elections slotted for March-April 2026. These discussions, he noted, are aimed at crafting a united front between BJP and AIADMK under the wider umbrella of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Emphasizing a commitment to delivering improved governance and development for Tamil Nadu, Goyal reiterated the NDA's promise for a better future. This initiative, he suggested, carries the full support and direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring a unified approach in the races ahead.

