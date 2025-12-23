NDA Pledges a Brighter Future in Tamil Nadu Elections

Piyush Goyal, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of fostering a corrupt government.

Following talks with AIADMK head Edappadi K Palaniswami, Goyal detailed their shared plans geared towards the Assembly elections slotted for March-April 2026. These discussions, he noted, are aimed at crafting a united front between BJP and AIADMK under the wider umbrella of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Emphasizing a commitment to delivering improved governance and development for Tamil Nadu, Goyal reiterated the NDA's promise for a better future. This initiative, he suggested, carries the full support and direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring a unified approach in the races ahead.