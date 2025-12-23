France's Parliament Scrambles to Prevent Government Shutdown

In a crucial move to avert a looming government shutdown, France's fractured parliament is engaged in a heated debate over an emergency bill. This legislation is designed to maintain the smooth operation of public services and avert a crisis akin to that of the United States.

Amid deep divisions among lawmakers, the bill is likely to pass the National Assembly despite differing political ideologies. President Emmanuel Macron, striving to stabilize the nation's economy, sees this as a necessary step forward following political unrest over the past year.

Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the urgency of passing a new budget to avoid further costs associated with a temporary spending plan. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to address the nation on this critical issue, as France aims to resolve its deficit and regain investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)