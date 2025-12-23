Left Menu

France's Parliament Scrambles to Prevent Government Shutdown

As France faces the threat of a government shutdown, its parliament is debating an emergency bill to ensure the continuity of public services. Despite internal divisions, the bill is expected to pass, but challenges remain with the looming 2026 budget and the nation's economic stability.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:29 IST
In a crucial move to avert a looming government shutdown, France's fractured parliament is engaged in a heated debate over an emergency bill. This legislation is designed to maintain the smooth operation of public services and avert a crisis akin to that of the United States.

Amid deep divisions among lawmakers, the bill is likely to pass the National Assembly despite differing political ideologies. President Emmanuel Macron, striving to stabilize the nation's economy, sees this as a necessary step forward following political unrest over the past year.

Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the urgency of passing a new budget to avoid further costs associated with a temporary spending plan. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to address the nation on this critical issue, as France aims to resolve its deficit and regain investor confidence.

