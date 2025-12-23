Protests Erupt in Mumbai Over Lynching in Bangladesh
Activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Demonstrations were also held near the Mumbai civic body headquarters, disrupting traffic. Police intervened, and protesters were moved to Azad Maidan.
- Country:
- India
In Mumbai, activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad demonstrated against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. The protest took place outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.
With saffron flags and placards reading 'save Hindus', approximately 50 right-wing activists gathered at Cuffe Parade, shouting slogans. Police moved them to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.
A simultaneous demonstration occurred outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, where over 100 activists attempted to block traffic while chanting 'Jai Shriram'. They were also relocated by police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe urged protesters to clear the road.
(With inputs from agencies.)
