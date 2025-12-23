Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Mumbai Over Lynching in Bangladesh

Activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Demonstrations were also held near the Mumbai civic body headquarters, disrupting traffic. Police intervened, and protesters were moved to Azad Maidan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:54 IST
Protests Erupt in Mumbai Over Lynching in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad demonstrated against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. The protest took place outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

With saffron flags and placards reading 'save Hindus', approximately 50 right-wing activists gathered at Cuffe Parade, shouting slogans. Police moved them to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

A simultaneous demonstration occurred outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, where over 100 activists attempted to block traffic while chanting 'Jai Shriram'. They were also relocated by police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe urged protesters to clear the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025