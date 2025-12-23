Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Court Rejects UP Government Plea in Akhlaq Lynching Case

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat hailed a court's decision to reject a plea by the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw charges against those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq. She called it a significant step for justice and a rebuke to attempts to undermine judicial processes.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:55 IST
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has applauded a recent court decision that denied the Uttar Pradesh government's affidavit seeking to withdraw a murder case connected to the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq.

Labeling the judgment as a significant step toward justice, Karat described it as a rebuke for the Uttar Pradesh government, which she accused of trying to undermine legal proceedings.

The case stems from the tragic events of September 2015, when Akhlaq was killed by a mob in Dadri over allegations related to beef consumption—an incident that drew national scrutiny and condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

