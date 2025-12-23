Left Menu

Sweeping Reforms: Karnataka Prisons Undergo Security Overhaul

DGP Alok Kumar conducted an inspection of the Mangaluru District Jail as a part of Karnataka's prison security review. Findings include a focus on strengthening security in sensitive areas, investigating contraband like mobile phones, and upgrading surveillance technologies. Plans for infrastructure improvements and inmate assistance were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar has launched a comprehensive inspection of Karnataka's prison system, beginning with the Mangaluru District Jail. This initiative emphasizes heightened security, especially in sensitive regions.

Kumar detailed measures against inmates disrupting prison order, including relocating offenders to different facilities across the state. An investigation targeting contraband mobile phones is underway, with assurances of rigorous enforcement.

The use of AI-based surveillance has been piloted in Bengaluru and Mysuru, with plans to expand. Infrastructure upgrades, like the stalled Mudipu jail project, are slated for discussion with policymakers. Support for underprivileged inmates via the Legal Services Authority is also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

