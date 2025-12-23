Tunisia's UGTT Leader Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Nourredine Taboubi, the head of Tunisia's powerful General Labour Union (UGTT), has stepped down from his position, according to union officials and local media reports. This resignation marks a significant shift within one of the country's most influential organizations.

The UGTT, with its one million members, played a pivotal role in Tunisia's move toward democracy following the 2011 revolution that ended decades of dictatorship. Recently, the union has been vocal in its criticisms of President Kais Saied's actions, which many perceive as a regression to authoritarian governance.

Taboubi's departure from the UGTT comes amid increasing political tension and raises questions about the future direction of both the union and the country's broader political landscape.

