Court Mandates Swift Justice in Akhlaq Lynching Case

A court in Surajpur has refused the Uttar Pradesh government's plea to dismiss charges against the accused in Mohammad Akhlaq's 2015 lynching case. The court directed a day-to-day trial instead, signaling the case's urgency and gravity.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge deemed the application 'baseless,' dismissing the prosecution's attempt led by the state to seek case withdrawal. Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family, confirmed the court's decision and noted the significance of expedited proceedings.

The government's move to withdraw the case, citing social harmony, faced rejection. Scheduled hearings on December 18 were moved to December 23, with the next hearing set for January 6. Akhlaq's lynching sparked national outrage over communal violence, amplifying the importance of this trial.