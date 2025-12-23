Left Menu

Court Mandates Swift Justice in Akhlaq Lynching Case

A Surajpur court has rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's request to drop charges against those accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq. The trial will proceed daily. The government's move aimed at social harmony was dismissed as baseless by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:51 IST
Court Mandates Swift Justice in Akhlaq Lynching Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Surajpur has refused the Uttar Pradesh government's plea to dismiss charges against the accused in Mohammad Akhlaq's 2015 lynching case. The court directed a day-to-day trial instead, signaling the case's urgency and gravity.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge deemed the application 'baseless,' dismissing the prosecution's attempt led by the state to seek case withdrawal. Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family, confirmed the court's decision and noted the significance of expedited proceedings.

The government's move to withdraw the case, citing social harmony, faced rejection. Scheduled hearings on December 18 were moved to December 23, with the next hearing set for January 6. Akhlaq's lynching sparked national outrage over communal violence, amplifying the importance of this trial.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025