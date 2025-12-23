Left Menu

India Set to Dominate Global Luggage Industry with Samsonite Leading the Charge

India is on track to become the global leader in the luggage industry. Samsonite South Asia expands its factory in Nashik and plans further expansions. Focusing on durable and branded luggage, the company is investing in retail growth and online sales, aiming to capture the shift towards premium solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:40 IST
India is positioned to emerge as a dominant player in the global luggage industry, according to a top official of Samsonite South Asia. This development is driven by a growing consumer preference for branded luggage solutions.

To accommodate this trend, Samsonite has significantly increased its production capacity in Nashik, expanding the factory to 7 lakh pieces per month following two substantial investment phases. This expansion, totaling about Rs 250 crore over six years, positions the Nashik facility as the largest in terms of production volume worldwide for Samsonite. CEO Jai Krishnan revealed that the company is planning additional expansion projects within 12-18 months.

Samsonite's strategy includes focusing on quality and premiumisation, with an eye on consumers who prioritize durable, repairable luggage. The company is increasing its retail footprint, particularly in smaller cities, and currently has around 600 stores with plans to expand to 1,000. Online sales, accounting for 16% of revenue, are expected to grow further. The company also exports 10% of its monthly production to various regions including Europe and Latin America.

