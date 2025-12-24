Stocks Soar Amid Economic Data and Hopes for 'Santa Claus Rally'

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 achieving a record close. This followed a wave of economic data, notably a report showing a significant uptick in gross domestic product growth, which spurred higher bond yields and boosted growth stocks.

The Commerce Department announced that the GDP grew at a 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, surpassing economists' estimates. This robust growth, driven by strong consumer spending, has led markets to anticipate less likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in January.

Billowing optimism over a potential 'Santa Claus rally' added to market gains. This seasonal effect is said to push the S&P 500 higher during the last five trading days of December and the first two of January.