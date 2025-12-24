Left Menu

Leopard Attack Triggers Chaos in Mandi Villages

In Mandi district, a leopard attacked locals in three villages, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries. The leopard was ultimately killed by villagers. The forest department intervened, and relief measures were provided to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:01 IST
Leopard Attack Triggers Chaos in Mandi Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A lethal leopard attack in Mandi district created widespread chaos on Wednesday morning, leaving one local dead and nine injured. The terrifying series of events unfolded as the wild animal rampaged through the villages of Chandyal, Badhyal, and Malwana.

The leopard initially attacked Balbir Singh, a 40-year-old visitor, who tragically lost his life. Five severely injured individuals, including Deena Nath and his family, were promptly admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College for urgent medical attention.

Villagers, armed with makeshift weapons, eventually subdued and killed the animal. Forest officials later took custody of the leopard's body for a postmortem, and relief aid was distributed to affected families.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025