Leopard Attack Triggers Chaos in Mandi Villages
In Mandi district, a leopard attacked locals in three villages, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries. The leopard was ultimately killed by villagers. The forest department intervened, and relief measures were provided to the victims' families.
A lethal leopard attack in Mandi district created widespread chaos on Wednesday morning, leaving one local dead and nine injured. The terrifying series of events unfolded as the wild animal rampaged through the villages of Chandyal, Badhyal, and Malwana.
The leopard initially attacked Balbir Singh, a 40-year-old visitor, who tragically lost his life. Five severely injured individuals, including Deena Nath and his family, were promptly admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College for urgent medical attention.
Villagers, armed with makeshift weapons, eventually subdued and killed the animal. Forest officials later took custody of the leopard's body for a postmortem, and relief aid was distributed to affected families.
