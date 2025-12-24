Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Jet Crash Claims Libyan Army Chief's Life

A private jet crash in Turkey claimed the lives of Libya's army chief and seven others, as authorities report the aircraft experienced an electrical malfunction prior to the disaster.

Departing from Ankara Esenboga Airport bound for Tripoli, the Dassault Falcon 50 jet reported the issue shortly after takeoff, according to Turkey's communications directorate head Burhanettin Duran.

The aircraft was redirected for an emergency landing but lost radar contact while descending. Turkish officials have recovered the black box, and investigations are ongoing to determine factors surrounding the crash, including the jet's ownership and technical maintenance history.