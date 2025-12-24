Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Jet Crash Claims Libyan Army Chief's Life

A private jet crashed, killing Libya's army chief and seven others, after reporting electrical faults. The crash originated from Ankara and was bound for Tripoli. Search teams found the black box, and investigations continue to determine the accident's cause and the jet's ownership details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:13 IST
A private jet crash in Turkey claimed the lives of Libya's army chief and seven others, as authorities report the aircraft experienced an electrical malfunction prior to the disaster.

Departing from Ankara Esenboga Airport bound for Tripoli, the Dassault Falcon 50 jet reported the issue shortly after takeoff, according to Turkey's communications directorate head Burhanettin Duran.

The aircraft was redirected for an emergency landing but lost radar contact while descending. Turkish officials have recovered the black box, and investigations are ongoing to determine factors surrounding the crash, including the jet's ownership and technical maintenance history.

