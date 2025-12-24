Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Protests Against Renaming of MGNREGA

Tamil Nadu's DMK and allies protested the BJP-led Centre's decision to replace MGNREGA with VB-G Ram G Act, criticizing the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. Leaders demanded restoration of the original scheme to protect rural livelihoods. The protests highlighted opposition to AIADMK's support for the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Protests Against Renaming of MGNREGA
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and its allied parties conducted state-wide protests on Wednesday, expressing strong opposition to the BJP-led Central government's decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the new VB-G Ram G Act.

The demonstrations also targeted the BJP's ally in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, accusing them of backing the Union government's controversial move. Protesters called for revocation of the new law and restoration of the previous rural employment scheme named after Gandhi, which they argue protects agricultural laborers' livelihoods.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin rallied support, emphasizing the protests as a unified voice from the state to secure the livelihoods of the poor. DMK alliance leaders, including VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK's Vaiko, joined the Chennai protest, highlighting the perceived erosion of farmers' rights under the current administration.

