Macron Stands by Breton Amid U.S. Visa Ban

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed solidarity with former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton following a U.S.-imposed visa ban against him. In a direct communication with Breton, Macron conveyed his gratitude for Breton's work.

Macron reiterated a strong stance, declaring Europe's unwavering commitment to its autonomy and the liberty of its citizens in a message posted on social media platform X.

This diplomatic friction underscores the broader tensions between Europe and the United States, with Macron's remarks reflecting the vigilance towards safeguarding European interests.