Macron Stands by Breton Amid U.S. Visa Ban
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for Thierry Breton, a former EU Commissioner, after the U.S. implemented a visa ban on him. Macron praised Breton's contributions in a recent conversation and emphasized Europe's commitment to independence and freedom in a statement on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed solidarity with former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton following a U.S.-imposed visa ban against him. In a direct communication with Breton, Macron conveyed his gratitude for Breton's work.
Macron reiterated a strong stance, declaring Europe's unwavering commitment to its autonomy and the liberty of its citizens in a message posted on social media platform X.
This diplomatic friction underscores the broader tensions between Europe and the United States, with Macron's remarks reflecting the vigilance towards safeguarding European interests.
