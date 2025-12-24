EU Stands Firm on Freedom of Speech Amid US Travel Ban

The European Union will continue to safeguard freedom of speech, asserted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. Her remarks come in the wake of the United States imposing a travel ban on five European citizens, one of whom is former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Addressing the situation on social media platform X, von der Leyen declared, "Freedom of speech is the foundation of our strong and vibrant European democracy. We are proud of it. We will protect it."

This statement underscores the EU's unwavering dedication to maintaining the principles of open dialogue and expression as vital components of its democratic identity.