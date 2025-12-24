Leadership Shake-Up: Jagtap Resigns Amid NCP Alliance Speculations

Prashant Jagtap, president of the NCP (SP)'s Pune city unit, announced his resignation on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with potential alliances with the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

Jagtap submitted his resignation via email to state NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde and working president Supriya Sule.

Sources close to Jagtap reveal his intentions to participate in the upcoming municipal polls independently. Meanwhile, Sule confirmed that her party would not pursue an alliance without addressing party workers' concerns, acknowledging Jagtap's Valid apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)