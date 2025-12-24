Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up: Jagtap Resigns Amid NCP Alliance Speculations

Prashant Jagtap resigns as NCP (SP) Pune city president, protesting proposed alliance with Ajit Pawar-led faction. While Jagtap plans to contest municipal polls independently, Supriya Sule assures the party's ideology remains intact amidst internal dissensions. Local NCP politics remains fraught with tension as leadership dynamics shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Jagtap, president of the NCP (SP)'s Pune city unit, announced his resignation on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with potential alliances with the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

Jagtap submitted his resignation via email to state NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde and working president Supriya Sule.

Sources close to Jagtap reveal his intentions to participate in the upcoming municipal polls independently. Meanwhile, Sule confirmed that her party would not pursue an alliance without addressing party workers' concerns, acknowledging Jagtap's Valid apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

