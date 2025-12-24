Left Menu

Castrol India Shares Surge as BP Sells Stake to Stonepeak

Castrol India's shares rose by 9% following BP's decision to sell a 65% stake in the company to Stonepeak for USD 10 billion. This strategic sale aligns with BP's goals of streamlining its portfolio and enhancing shareholder value, while Stonepeak invests in supporting Castrol's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:23 IST
Castrol India Shares Surge as BP Sells Stake to Stonepeak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Castrol India experienced a notable surge of 9% on Wednesday, aligning with the announcement from BP plc regarding the sale of its 65% stake in the lubricants company to Stonepeak for USD 10 billion.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Castrol India's shares were trading at Rs 202.50, marking an 8.9% increase during the afternoon session. Similarly, the shares reached Rs 202.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting an 8.86% rise.

BP highlighted that the transaction is part of its strategy to streamline its portfolio and enhance its balance sheet, with Carole Howle, BP's interim CEO, noting that the deal secures strong future growth for Castrol. The newly formed joint venture will be 65% owned by Stonepeak and 35% by BP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025