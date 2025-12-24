Castrol India Shares Surge as BP Sells Stake to Stonepeak

Shares of Castrol India experienced a notable surge of 9% on Wednesday, aligning with the announcement from BP plc regarding the sale of its 65% stake in the lubricants company to Stonepeak for USD 10 billion.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Castrol India's shares were trading at Rs 202.50, marking an 8.9% increase during the afternoon session. Similarly, the shares reached Rs 202.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting an 8.86% rise.

BP highlighted that the transaction is part of its strategy to streamline its portfolio and enhance its balance sheet, with Carole Howle, BP's interim CEO, noting that the deal secures strong future growth for Castrol. The newly formed joint venture will be 65% owned by Stonepeak and 35% by BP.

(With inputs from agencies.)