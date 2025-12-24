BP's $6 Billion Castrol Stake Sale: A Strategic Shift

In a significant move, BP has agreed to sell a 65% stake in Castrol to the investment firm Stonepeak for about $6 billion, a deal valuing its lubricants unit at $10.1 billion.

Retaining a 35% interest in a new joint venture, BP will remain exposed to Castrol's growth plan despite transferring majority ownership to Stonepeak. BP plans to use the proceeds, including $800 million from accelerated dividends, to trim its debts.

With this sale, BP continues its comprehensive asset-disposal strategy to shed $20 billion by 2027. The company's new leadership aims to enhance profitability, moving away from renewables to focus more on oil and gas assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)