BP's $6 Billion Castrol Stake Sale: A Strategic Shift

BP announced the sale of a 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak for $6 billion, valuing the unit at $10.1 billion. The deal allows BP to retain a 35% interest. Proceeds will reduce debt. The sale fits BP's broader asset-disposal strategy aimed at reducing debt by $20 billion by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:54 IST
In a significant move, BP has agreed to sell a 65% stake in Castrol to the investment firm Stonepeak for about $6 billion, a deal valuing its lubricants unit at $10.1 billion.

Retaining a 35% interest in a new joint venture, BP will remain exposed to Castrol's growth plan despite transferring majority ownership to Stonepeak. BP plans to use the proceeds, including $800 million from accelerated dividends, to trim its debts.

With this sale, BP continues its comprehensive asset-disposal strategy to shed $20 billion by 2027. The company's new leadership aims to enhance profitability, moving away from renewables to focus more on oil and gas assets.

