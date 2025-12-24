Delhi Metro Leaps Forward: Phase 5A Expansion Approved
The Union Cabinet has approved Phase 5A expansion of the Delhi Metro, costing Rs 12,015 crore. The project, set to add 16 kilometers and 13 stations, promises a completion in three years, extending the network beyond 400 kilometers.
The Union Cabinet greenlit Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro expansion, a project costing Rs 12,015 crore, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The expansion will introduce a 16-kilometer stretch featuring 13 stations, with 10 underground and three elevated stations.
Vaishnaw shared that the expansion, expected to conclude in three years, will extend the Delhi Metro network past the 400-kilometer mark.