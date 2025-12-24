Delhi Metro Leaps Forward: Phase 5A Expansion Approved

The Union Cabinet greenlit Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro expansion, a project costing Rs 12,015 crore, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The expansion will introduce a 16-kilometer stretch featuring 13 stations, with 10 underground and three elevated stations.

Vaishnaw shared that the expansion, expected to conclude in three years, will extend the Delhi Metro network past the 400-kilometer mark.