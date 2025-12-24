Vineet Nanda Joins BPTP Ltd as Executive Director and CBO

BPTP Ltd, a major player in the Delhi-NCR real estate market, has announced the appointment of Vineet Nanda as its new Executive Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO).

With more than 40 years of industry experience, Nanda was previously Director of Sales and Marketing at Krisumi Corporation. He has also held positions at esteemed real estate firms like Omaxe, Central Park, and M3M India.

In his new role, Nanda will focus on enhancing BPTP's business operations, including sales, marketing, product strategy, and customer experience, as highlighted by BPTP's President, Amaan Chawla.