Left Menu

Vineet Nanda Joins BPTP Ltd as Executive Director and CBO

Realty firm BPTP Ltd has appointed Vineet Nanda as Executive Director and Chief Business Officer. Nanda, with over four decades of experience, will oversee BPTP's business operations. BPTP is a prominent real estate company in Delhi-NCR, having delivered over 50 million sq ft of various developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:46 IST
Vineet Nanda Joins BPTP Ltd as Executive Director and CBO
  • Country:
  • India

BPTP Ltd, a major player in the Delhi-NCR real estate market, has announced the appointment of Vineet Nanda as its new Executive Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO).

With more than 40 years of industry experience, Nanda was previously Director of Sales and Marketing at Krisumi Corporation. He has also held positions at esteemed real estate firms like Omaxe, Central Park, and M3M India.

In his new role, Nanda will focus on enhancing BPTP's business operations, including sales, marketing, product strategy, and customer experience, as highlighted by BPTP's President, Amaan Chawla.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025