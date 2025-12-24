Left Menu

Crackdown on Unapproved Cafes and Bars in Majnu Ka Tila

The Delhi High Court has ordered action against unauthorized eateries in Majnu Ka Tila. The court addressed a petition highlighting safety risks of restaurants in multi-storey buildings without sanctioned plans. Authorities must review and act on these safety concerns, with a previously registered DDA complaint expedited within three months.

The Delhi High Court has mandated authorities to take decisive measures against several cafes, bars, and restaurants in Majnu Ka Tila, found to operate without the necessary building plans and safety protocols. This directive comes in response to a petition expressing concerns over unauthorized establishments posing safety risks in the area.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, addressed issues of multi-storey operations compromising safety and diverting from sanctioned commercial purposes. The court expects a timely resolution and enforcement of appropriate measures, as a suo motu complaint by the Delhi Development Authority underscores these grievances.

Amidst security concerns, the court humorously noted exceptions, like the momos cart, while emphasizing strict enforcement of building and fire safety codes by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Fire Services. In the petition's wake, a swift action plan is anticipated, as parallels were drawn to past nightclub fires underscoring potential hazards.

