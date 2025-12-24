Left Menu

Country Club Hospitality Embarks on Strategic Expansion

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. unveils growth initiatives including strategic alliances, an expansion through franchises, digital innovations, and the introduction of pickleball facilities. The company plans to increase its membership to one million in five years. Country Club will host a nationwide 'WAR OF DJs' event this New Year's Eve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:30 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24: Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd., a leading lifestyle and leisure brand, is launching strategic initiatives to elevate its market presence and footprint. Key plans include strategic alliances and franchise expansions.

In a bid to enhance digital innovation and convenience, the 'Country Club World' mobile app has gained traction with over one lakh downloads, promising users a streamlined, digital experience for club services and holiday bookings.

The firm aims to grow its membership to one million under the 'Mission One Million' initiative. Additionally, it will introduce pickleball facilities at select clubs and reveal Country Club Kasba, a prototype developed in collaboration with the Tamie Group, bringing a fresh dimension to lifestyle club experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

