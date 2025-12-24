India's Sky-High Growth: New Airlines Poised for Takeoff

In a significant boost to the Indian aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu disclosed that the government has given the green light to a new fleet of airlines following several high-level discussions with industry hopefuls.

Naidu, posting on X, highlighted productive meetings with teams from Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress over the last week. Notably, Shankh Air has already secured a no-objection certificate (NOC), while Al Hind Air and FlyExpress received their clearances this week. Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to fostering growth in India's aviation industry, one of the fastest-growing globally, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The minister referenced initiatives like UDAN, which have enabled smaller airlines to enhance regional connectivity. This development follows a tumultuous week marred by the cancellation of over 4,000 IndiGo flights due to new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations implemented since November 1.

Naidu confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had introduced these rules, with the ministry engaging airlines for months to ensure smooth implementation. However, he attributed the disruption mainly to IndiGo's internal management issues, despite adjustments by other airlines like Air India and SpiceJet. The ministry has extended certain accommodations to IndiGo concerning FDTL norms to restore normalcy.